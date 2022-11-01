Uplift and Inspire: Northwestern Mutual to Host Third Annual Women in Tech Conference

Championing diversity, learning and leadership

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual announced today the company will host its third annual Women in Tech Conference virtually on Thursday, December 1. Admission is free and open to all women in technology, along with their allies and supporters.

"We are very excited to be back again this year with an event that is focused on closing the gender gap in technology with actionable content and connections to develop and uplift women across the business ecosystem," said Sangeetha Rai, vice president, technology customer success at Northwestern Mutual. "Along with executives from many other leading companies and organizations, we are proud to play a role in providing education, information and mentorship opportunities that we know are important for bringing more women into technology careers and helping them succeed professionally."

The conference is organized and hosted by the women in tech group at Northwestern Mutual and will feature more than 90 speakers from over 40 organizations, including Meta, Google, Cardinal Health, MARS Solutions Group, Disability:IN, Baird, GE Healthcare, Women Who Code and U.S. Bank.

The all-day line-up spans keynotes by Maysoon Zayid, comedian, actress and disability advocate, and Cathy Hackl, known as "the godmother" of the Metaverse, and technical showcases, as well as professional development and networking, including:

Technical deep dives on data management, event-driven architecture/integration, and cybersecurity best practices

Discussions on human-centered design thinking, engaging the venture capital community and customer experience

Career management sessions, including building resilient and inclusive workplaces, interview and negotiation skills, executive presence, and career paths.

"There has never been a more exciting time to work in technology, given the rapid pace of innovation," said Laura Deaner, vice president and chief information security officer at Northwestern Mutual. "With all the changes and developments happening, we want to make sure that technology professionals shaping and transforming our companies and our lives represent all of us – and that includes women."

The conference is intended to deliver value for people of all backgrounds, experience levels, locations, and interests. The agenda is designed to support, motivate, and educate all who attend in their current position and in working toward future career aspirations. Opportunities to connect with other event attendees will be available throughout the day.

For more details on the event and to register for the virtual conference, visit the 2022 Women in Tech Conference (nmfn.com).

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $560 billion in combined company and client assets, $34 billion in revenues, and $2.1 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to nearly five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 97 on the 2022 FORTUNE 500 and was recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2022.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

