UPM-Kymmene Corporation Managers’ Transactions 26 April 2023 at 16:00 EEST

UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (à Porta)

On 12 April 2023, the Annual General Meeting of UPM-Kymmene Corporation resolved that the annual base fee of the company's Board of Directors is paid in the company shares and cash so that approximately 40% is payable in the company shares to be purchased on the Board members' behalf, and the rest in cash. In accordance with this resolution, a total of 1,666 shares have been purchased to Martin à Porta as follows:

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Martin à Porta

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation

LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-04-26

Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009005987

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,666 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1,666 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

____________________________________________

