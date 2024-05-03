UPM-Kymmene Corporation Managers’ Transactions 3 May 2024 at 12:30 EEST

UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (Kekki)

UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 3 May 2024 received the following notification:

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Mika Kekki

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation

LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-05-03

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009005987

Nature of transaction: REDEMPTION OF PLEDGE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: N/A

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1,000 Volume weighted average price: N/A

____________________________________________

UPM, Media Relations

Mon-Fri 9:00–16:00 EEST

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com

