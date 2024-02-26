UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (Nikkilä) 

|
26.02.2024 15:00:00
UPM-Kymmene Corporation Managers’ Transactions 26 February 2024 at 16:00 EET
UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 26 February 2024 received the following notification:
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Nikkilä, Jaakko
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation
LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-26
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4,441 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 4,441 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
____________________________________________
UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Pirkko Harrela
Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations
UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00–16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com
UPM
