29.04.2024 08:30:00
UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (Wahl)
UPM-Kymmene Corporation Managers’ Transactions 29 April 2024 at 09:30 EEST
UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (Wahl)
On 4 April 2024, the Annual General Meeting of UPM-Kymmene Corporation resolved that the annual base fee of the company's Board of Directors is paid in the company shares and cash so that approximately 40% is payable in the company shares to be purchased on the Board members' behalf, and the rest in cash. In accordance with this resolution, a total of 1,767 shares have been purchased to Kim Wahl as follows:
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kim Wahl
Position: Deputy Chair of the Board
Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation
LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-04-26
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,767 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1,767 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
____________________________________________
UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00–16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com
UPM
UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 16,600 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.5 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com
