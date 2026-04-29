UPM-Kymmene Aktie

UPM-Kymmene für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 881026 / ISIN: FI0009005987

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.04.2026 09:19:41

UPM-Kymmene Q1 Profit Rises, Sales Down; Issues H1 Comparable EBIT View

(RTTNews) - UPM-Kymmene Oyj (UPMKF, RPL.F), a Finnish material solutions company, reported Wednesday higher profit in its first quarter, despite weak sales.

In the first quarter, profit climbed to 200 million euros from last year's 143 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.37 euro, compared to 0.26 euro a year ago.

Comparable profit for the period was 213 million euros or 0.39 euro per share, compared to prior year's 223 million euros or 0.41 euro per share.

Comparable profit before tax dropped to 255 million euros from 262 million euros last year. Comparable EBIT decreased 5 percent year-over-year to 274 million euros, while comparable EBIT margin improved to 10.9 percent from 10.8 percent a year ago.

Comparable EBITDA declined to 395 million euros from 421 million euros last year, and margin dropped to 15.8 percent from 15.9 percent a year ago.

Sales totaled 2.51 billion euros, lower than prior year's 2.65 billion euros. The company noted that UPM Energy achieved record results in the quarter, supported by the cold winter and record electricity consumption in Finland.

Looking ahead for the first half of fiscal 2026, UPM's comparable EBIT is expected to be approximately in the range of 325 million euros to 525 million euros, compared to 413 million euros last year.

In the first half, compared to second half of fiscal 2025, UPM's performance is expected to benefit from moderately higher sales prices and delivery volumes and moderately lower fixed costs.

Massimo Reynaudo, President and CEO, stated, "Overall, while geopolitics continue to impact the business environment, the strength of our portfolio and geographic presence provides us with resilience. We are heading towards a period of higher inflation and margin protection will be a priority for us. We will keep our focus on competitiveness, performance, cash flow and successfully completing the strategic portfolio initiatives during this year."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu UPM-Kymmene Oyj (UPM-Kymmene Corp.)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu UPM-Kymmene Oyj (UPM-Kymmene Corp.)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (UPM-Kymmene Corp.) 25,44 2,83% UPM-Kymmene Oyj (UPM-Kymmene Corp.)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 17: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 17
25.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.04.26 KW 17: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.04.26 KW 17: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

EZB, Fed und Tech-Bilanzen im Mittelpunkt: ATX schließt leichter -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Leitindex tendierte am Donnerstag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex erzielte währenddessen Gewinne. Der Dow zeigt sich im Donnerstagshandel von seiner freundlichen Seite. Die asiatischen Börsen weisen am Donnerstag vermehrt negative Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen