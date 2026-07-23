UPM-Kymmene Aktie

UPM-Kymmene für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 881026 / ISIN: FI0009005987

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.07.2026 10:31:53

UPM-Kymmene Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - UPM-Kymmene (RPL.F, UPM.HE) reported second quarter profit of 166 million euros compared to 71 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.30 euros compared to 0.13 euros. Comparable profit increased to 177 million euros from 89 million euros. Comparable EPS was 0.32 euros compared to 0.17 euros. From continuing operations, comparable EBIT increased by 71% to 212 million euros. From continuing operations, comparable EPS was 0.29 euros compared to 0.16 euros.

Second quarter sales were 2.44 billion euros compared to 2.40 billion euros, last year. From continuing operations, sales totaled 2.355 billion euros compared to 2.341 billion euros, a year ago.

UPM said its comparable EBIT in second half from continuing operations is expected to be approximately in the range of 375-575 million euros.

UPM-Kymmene shares are trading at 22.74 euros on Helsinki, down 5.64%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu UPM-Kymmene Oyj (UPM-Kymmene Corp.)

mehr Nachrichten