UPM-Kymmene Aktie
WKN: 881026 / ISIN: FI0009005987
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23.07.2026 10:31:53
UPM-Kymmene Q2 Profit Rises
(RTTNews) - UPM-Kymmene (RPL.F, UPM.HE) reported second quarter profit of 166 million euros compared to 71 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.30 euros compared to 0.13 euros. Comparable profit increased to 177 million euros from 89 million euros. Comparable EPS was 0.32 euros compared to 0.17 euros. From continuing operations, comparable EBIT increased by 71% to 212 million euros. From continuing operations, comparable EPS was 0.29 euros compared to 0.16 euros.
Second quarter sales were 2.44 billion euros compared to 2.40 billion euros, last year. From continuing operations, sales totaled 2.355 billion euros compared to 2.341 billion euros, a year ago.
UPM said its comparable EBIT in second half from continuing operations is expected to be approximately in the range of 375-575 million euros.
UPM-Kymmene shares are trading at 22.74 euros on Helsinki, down 5.64%.
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