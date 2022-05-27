UPM Raflatac accelerates its growth in label materials and enters new product segments by acquiring AMC AG

(UPM Raflatac, Helsinki, 27 May 2022 at 10.00 EEST) – UPM Raflatac has signed an agreement to acquire AMC AG (Advanced Methods of Coating), a Germany-based company. This acquisition accelerates growth and expands the product offering of UPM Raflatac. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price or other transaction details. The transaction is expected to be closed latest in Q3, 2022. The closing of the acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals.



AMC Hagenow

With this acquisition, UPM continues in its strategic path, adding to the organic growth in the attractive specialty packaging material value chain and strengthens the company’s transformation and long-term value creation in one of its three spearheads of growth.

AMC AG, founded in 1996 with roots going back to 1959 is a private company with long-term private owners. The company has two production sites Kaltenkirchen and Hagenow in Northern Germany. AMC’s business includes coating of pressure sensitive filmic labelstock and Viscom/Graphics materials under the Intercoat brand, and removable self-adhesive stationary products under the brand names Global Notes and Print Inform. The company employs more than 300 people and the latest financial year sales of AMC AG was EUR 110 million. UPM Raflatac expects to accelerate AMC’s growth and realize significant synergies.

"The acquisition will strengthen our position in Central Europe and expand our offering to new self-adhesive product lines. AMC’s capabilities and business portfolio are an excellent fit for us. The combination with UPM Raflatac’s efficient supply chain and sales and distribution network will enable further growth. We look forward to offering a stronger product portfolio to our current and new customers,” says Antti Jääskeläinen, Executive Vice President, UPM Raflatac.

"We are pleased to see AMC continuing to grow within UPM Raflatac family. We strongly believe that by combining our knowledge and capabilities with UPM Raflatac’s experience, we can provide even stronger benefits to our customers and a successful future for our employees,” say Wolfgang Leichner and Thomas Schwerdtfeger, shareholders and board members of AMC AG.

UPM Raflatac

UPM Raflatac is leading in sustainable labeling through our innovative self-adhesive label materials and services. We offer high-quality paper and film label stock for branding and promotion, informational labels, and labels with functionality. We operate a global network of factories, distribution terminals and sales offices. Our company employs around 3,000 people and made sales of EUR 1.7 billion (USD 1.9 billion) in 2021. UPM Raflatac is part of UPM. Find out how we are labeling a smarter future beyond fossils at www.upmraflatac.com.

UPM

We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 17,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 9.8 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

AMC AG

AMC AG has two production sites Kaltenkirchen and Hagenow in Northern Germany. AMC’s business includes coating of pressure sensitive filmic labelstock and Viscom/Graphics materials under the Intercoat brand, and removable self-adhesive stationary products under the brand names Global Notes and Print Inform. The company employs more than 300 people. AMC AG | Advanced Methods of Coating (amc-ag.net)