UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange) 14 March 2024 at 16:00 EET

UPM supplements its Remuneration Policy to be presented for the Annual General Meeting on 4 April 2024

UPM has today supplemented its Remuneration Policy to be presented for the Annual General Meeting on 4 April 2024. Amendment is made to section "5.2 CEO’s service agreement” by adding information on the President and CEO’s existing termination benefits from the corporate website to this section. The supplemented Remuneration Policy is available on the corporate website at www.upm.com/agm2024.

The main terms of the President & CEO’s service contract, including the termination benefits, are at all times available at UPM’s website at www.upm.com.



