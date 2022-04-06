UPNEEQ® Wins "Best in Innovation" Award from New Beauty

12th Annual Beauty Awards Selected from over 10,000 Entrants

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. , April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: RVLP) announced today that its U.S. FDA approved acquired blepharoptosis (ptosis) drug UPNEEQ® (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1% has been selected as the winner of a "Best in Innovation" award in the 12th Annual Beauty Awards conducted by New Beauty, a Sandow Publication.

In a record-breaking year of product introductions, over 10,000 products were submitted and tested by the editorial team of New Beauty and an independent brain trust of medical and industry professionals. The top 365 were selected in a range of categories for illustrious awards. UPNEEQ was dubbed a Best in Innovation product for 2022 and "The Best Secret for Wide Awake Eyes" by the highly regarded industry and consumer publication. New Beauty, a trend-driven education-powered quarterly published resource and website, has been a leader in the aesthetic space since its launch in 2005.

New Beauty Features Editor, Tatiana Bido, said of the non-surgical option to treat adults with acquired ptosis, "UPNEEQ is an instant eye-lifter for adults with acquired ptosis or low-lying eyelids. It's a true aesthetic innovation unlike anything else on the market."

"We are thrilled to be acknowledged by New Beauty with an Innovation Award for UPNEEQ," said JD Schaub, EVP & Chief Operating Officer. "We have full confidence that UPNEEQ, which is unmatched and emerging in the aesthetic marketplace, has the potential to address the significant unmet need in acquired ptosis therapy. Industry support and validation like this award from New Beauty is further proof of concept."

UPNEEQ, which is composed of oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution at 0.1%, received its final FDA approval in July 2020, introducing to the market the only non-surgical therapeutic approved for the condition. UPNEEQ is a safe and effective, first-in-class treatment for acquired ptosis providing patients, eye care and all aesthetic providers a simple, convenient daily drop as of the national roll-out in January 2022.

In clinical trials, UPNEEQ demonstrated statistically significant improvements compared to placebo in both superior visual field and eyelid lift, as measured in two pivotal double-masked efficacy studies. For more information visit www.upneeq.com .

About New Beauty / New Beauty Awards

NewBeauty is the ultimate resource redefining the beauty space with its trend-driven approach to content combining authoritative experts, education and advances in industry innovation. Filled with NewBeauty editors' trusted voices, the magazine provides an in-depth and comprehensive look at new products and breakthrough technologies with a split reputation of scientifically accurate expert-driven original reporting with ethically balanced editorial resources. New Beauty offers a highly- curated group of winners in the New Beauty Awards Annually. Product winners of the New Beauty Awards Seal must effectively deliver on their claims, solve aesthetic concerns, and fulfill the rigorous testing process of editors and experts.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals plc

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: RVLP) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused exclusively on commercialization and development of products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas. The Company is currently commercializing UPNEEQ® (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1%, UPNEEQ® is the first non-surgical treatment option approved by the FDA for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis or low-lying eyelid, in adults. For more information or investor relations, please visit www.rvlpharma.com.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

INDICATION

UPNEEQ® (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1% is indicated for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis in adults.





WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Ptosis may be associated with neurologic or orbital diseases such as stroke and/or cerebral aneurysm, Horner syndrome, myasthenia gravis, external ophthalmoplegia, orbital infection and orbital masses. Consideration should be given to these conditions in the presence of ptosis with decreased levator muscle function and/or other neurologic signs.

Alpha-adrenergic agonists as a class may impact blood pressure. Advise UPNEEQ patients with cardiovascular disease, orthostatic hypotension, and/or uncontrolled hypertension or hypotension to seek medical care if their condition worsens.

Use UPNEEQ with caution in patients with cerebral or coronary insufficiency or Sjögren's syndrome. Advise patients to seek medical care if signs and symptoms of potentiation of vascular insufficiency develop.

UPNEEQ may increase the risk of angle closure glaucoma in patients with untreated narrow-angle glaucoma. Advise patients to seek immediate medical care if signs and symptoms of acute narrow-angle glaucoma develop.

Patients should not touch the tip of the single patient-use container to their eye or to any surface, in order to avoid eye injury or contamination of the solution

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Adverse reactions that occurred in 1-5% of subjects treated with UPNEEQ were punctate keratitis, conjunctival hyperemia, dry eye, blurred vision, instillation site pain, eye irritation and headache.





DRUG INTERACTIONS

Alpha-adrenergic agonists, as a class, may impact blood pressure. Caution in using drugs such as betablockers, anti-hypertensives, and/or cardiac glycosides is advised. Caution should also be exercised in patients receiving alpha adrenergic receptor antagonists such as in the treatment of cardiovascular disease, or benign prostatic hypertrophy.

Caution is advised in patients taking monoamine oxidase inhibitors which can affect the metabolism and uptake of circulating amines.



