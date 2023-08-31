Uponor Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 31 August 2023 at 1:30 pm EET

Uponor completes acquisition of full ownership of Uponor Infra Oy

Uponor Corporation announced on 15 May 2023 that it had agreed to acquire the remaining 44.7% stake in its subsidiary Uponor Infra Oy from KWH Group, increasing Uponor’s shareholding to 100%. All relevant authority approvals have been granted and the transaction has been successfully completed on 31 August 2023. Uponor has paid the acquisition price of approximately €60 million to KWH Group.

Uponor has fully consolidated Uponor Infra in its consolidated financial statements since 2013. The acquisition will not have an impact on Uponor's sales or operating income. However, the transaction has a positive value-creating impact, benefitting Uponor’s shareholders through increased earnings per share.

Uponor Infra in brief

A division of Uponor Corporation, Uponor Infra Oy is the Nordic leader in selected infrastructure product and service categories.Uponor Infra’s offering covers sewer and storm, pressure pipe systems, design solutions and project services for municipalities, utilities and industry in the Baltic Sea area.

Uponor in brief

Uponor is a leading global provider of solutions that efficiently and effectively move water through cities, buildings, and homes. We help customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities, and utilities, be more productive – and continuously find new ways to conserve, manage and provide water responsibly, unlocking its potential to provide comfort, health, and efficiency. Our safe drinking water, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions are sold in more than 80 countries. Uponor employs about 3,750 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2022, the company’s net sales totalled approximately €1.4 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com