Uponor Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 24 July 2023 at 16:40 EET

Uponor Corporation: Change in the holding of treasury shares

Uponor Corporation has conveyed 5,662 treasury shares to the members of the Uponor's Board of Directors as a part of the Board members' annual remuneration in accordance with the decision of the Annual General Meeting on 17 March 2023. The amount of shares is based on the yearly remuneration decided by the Annual General Meeting and the average share price between 13 July and 19 July 2023.

The handover date for the shares was 24 July 2023. Following the transaction, Uponor Corporation holds 401,272 of its own shares.

