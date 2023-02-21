|
21.02.2023 09:40:00
Uponor Corporation – Managers’ transactions: Markus Melkko has received Uponor’s shares related to share-based incentive plan
Uponor Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 21 February 2023 at 10:40 am EET
Uponor Corporation – Managers’ transactions: Markus Melkko has received Uponor’s shares related to share-based incentive plan
Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Melkko, Markus
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Uponor Corporation
LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12_20230220153235_70
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-02-20
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002158
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2303 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2303 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
Further information:
Franciska Janzon
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and IR
Uponor Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)20 129 2821
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.uponorgroup.com
Uponor in brief
Uponor is a leading global provider of solutions that efficiently and effectively move water through cities, buildings, and homes. We help customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities, and utilities, be more productive – and continuously find new ways to conserve, manage and provide water responsibly, unlocking its potential to provide comfort, health, and efficiency. Our safe drinking water, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions are sold in more than 80 countries. Uponor employs about 4,000 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America.
In 2022, the company’s net sales totalled approximately €1.4 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com
