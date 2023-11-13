13.11.2023 15:20:00

Uponor Corporation – Managers’ transactions: Michael Marchi

Uponor Corporation, Managers’ transactions, 13 November 2023 at 16:20 EET

Uponor Corporation – Managers’ transactions: Michael Marchi

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Marchi, Michael
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Uponor Corporation
LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12_20231113135812_97
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-13
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002158
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3,939 Unit price: 28.50 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 3,939 Volume weighted average price: 28.50 EUR

Further information:
Franciska Janzon
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and IR
Uponor Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)20 129 2821
franciska.janzon@uponor.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.uponorgroup.com

Uponor in brief
Uponor is a leading global provider of solutions that efficiently and effectively move water through cities, buildings, and homes. We help customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities, and utilities, be more productive – and continuously find new ways to conserve, manage and provide water responsibly, unlocking its potential to provide comfort, health, and efficiency. Our safe drinking water, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions are sold in more than 80 countries. Uponor employs about 3,600 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2022, the company’s net sales totalled approximately €1.4 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Uponor is part of the Georg Fischer group, located in Schaffhausen, Switzerland. www.uponorgroup.com


 

 


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Uponor Oyjmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Uponor Oyjmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Uponor Oyj 28,48 0,00% Uponor Oyj

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf US-Inflationsdaten: US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Märkte schließen höher
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex starteten mit Gewinnen in die neue Woche. Die Wall Street zeigte sich in der Montagssitzung mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Montag leichte Gewinne gemacht.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen