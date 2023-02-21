Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.02.2023 09:30:00

Uponor Corporation – Managers’ transactions: Michael Rauterkus has received Uponor’s shares related to share-based incentive plan

Uponor Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 21 February 2023 at 10:30 am EET

Uponor Corporation – Managers’ transactions: Michael Rauterkus has received Uponor’s shares related to share-based incentive plan

Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Rauterkus, Michael
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Uponor Corporation
LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12_20230220153235_71
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-02-20
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002158
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 8582 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 8582 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Further information:
Franciska Janzon
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and IR
Uponor Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)20 129 2821

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.uponorgroup.com

Uponor in brief
Uponor is a leading global provider of solutions that efficiently and effectively move water through cities, buildings, and homes. We help customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities, and utilities, be more productive – and continuously find new ways to conserve, manage and provide water responsibly, unlocking its potential to provide comfort, health, and efficiency. Our safe drinking water, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions are sold in more than 80 countries. Uponor employs about 4,000 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America.

In 2022, the company’s net sales totalled approximately €1.4 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com


 

 


