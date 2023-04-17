Uponor Corporation: Shareholding of Aliaxis Holdings SA in Uponor has gone above the threshold of 5 per cent

Uponor Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 17 April 2023 at 11:00 am EEST

Uponor Corporation: Shareholding of Aliaxis SA in Uponor has gone above the threshold of 5 per cent

This is a notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act. On 17 April 2023, Uponor Corporation has received a notification of a change in shareholding in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act.

According to the notification, holdings of Aliaxis Holdings SA in shares of Uponor Corporation has gone above the threshold of 5% on 14 April 2023 and is 3,664,526 shares representing 5.01% of the share capital and votes in the company. The share capital of Uponor Corporation consists of 73,206,944 shares and each share is entitled to one vote at the general meeting of shareholders.

Total positions of the entities subject to the notification obligation: % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.01% 0 5.01% 73,206,944 Position of previous notification (if applicable) - - -





Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of

shares

ISIN code



Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009002158 3,664,526 (Aliaxis

Holdings SA) 3,664,526 (Aliaxis

SA) 5.01% (Aliaxis Holdings

SA) 5.01% (Aliaxis SA) A: SUBTOTAL 3,664,526 5.01%

