04.05.2023 16:30:00
Uponor initiates change negotiations in its operations in Finland as part of the transformation programme
Uponor Corporation, Investor News, 4 May 2023 at 05:30 pm EEST
Uponor initiates change negotiations in its operations in Finland as part of the transformation programme
As part of Uponor Corporation’s global transformation programme, announced on 15 February 2023, Uponor is initiating change negotiations in its Finnish subsidiaries, Uponor Infra Oy and Uponor Suomi Oy. The aim is to streamline the joint operations in Finland and adjust the production capacity of the Nastola and Tuusula factories as well as negotiate concerning locations, especially in Tuusula and Tampere. The number of employees covered by the negotiations is 235. It is estimated that the negotiations could result in the reduction of 65 positions at maximum. The change negotiations will be conducted in accordance with local legislation.
With the successful implementation of the global transformation programme, Uponor aims to secure its long-term competitiveness and ensure the execution of its growth strategy.
Further information:
Franciska Janzon
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and IR
Uponor Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)20 129 2821
Uponor in brief
Uponor is a leading global provider of solutions that efficiently and effectively move water through cities, buildings, and homes. We help customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities, and utilities, be more productive – and continuously find new ways to conserve, manage and provide water responsibly, unlocking its potential to provide comfort, health, and efficiency. Our safe drinking water, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions are sold in more than 80 countries. Uponor employs about 3,900 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2022, the company’s net sales totalled approximately €1.4 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com
