Upper Deck Signs Daniel Craig to Autographed Collectibles Deal

Upper Deck to release autographed prints of James Bond actor Daniel Craig depicting scenes from iconic film franchise

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Upper Deck, the premier global sports and entertainment collectibles company, announced today that it has secured actor Daniel Craig to a signed posters and trading card deal. Upper Deck has released an extensive portfolio containing authentic prints highlighting scenes from the famed James Bond movie franchise. Upper Deck is a trusted name in sports memorabilia and is providing the same authenticity and innovation to the entertainment market.

Craig became the sixth actor to take on the iconic role of James Bond with the 2006 release of "Casino Royale". The Bond films that Craig starred in rank as the franchise's top-five grossing films. His third film, "Skyfall", became the first in the franchise to cross the billion-dollar mark, and his most recent film, "No Time To Die", was nominated for three Academy Awards. Craig's impressive career has made him one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood.

For each of Craig's five Bond films, Upper Deck has created at least one unique Upper Deck Authenticated design to represent the motion pictures. They vary in sizes from 24"x16" to 24"x36" and feature several framed options. Craig's portfolio also offers a few versions of the standout UDA design, The Show. The Show is an impressive line of collectibles reserved for the best of the best in the Upper Deck Authenticated portfolio.

"Daniel Craig is the most accomplished actor that UDA has created products for thus far," said Gabriel Garcia, Director of Upper Deck Authenticated. "This portfolio offers innovative and dynamic pieces showcasing an iconic star and a world-famous film franchise. Craig represents a continued commitment from Upper Deck Authenticated to blaze new trails in this market, and we couldn't be more excited to release this line of authentic signed pieces."

Through Upper Deck's five-step authentication process, the company has ensured that every autograph on UDA collectibles is witnessed by a UDA representative and assigned a certificate of authenticity referencing the matching hologram number affixed to each piece. Entertainment collectors can be certain that they are receiving an authentic signature from Daniel Craig.

Fans can view Daniel Craig's entire portfolio now at https://upperdeckstore.com/memorabilia/entertainment-memorabilia/daniel-craig.html

About Upper Deck

The Upper Deck Company, headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., is a worldwide sports and entertainment company built on the pillars of quality craftsmanship, authenticity, and innovation with a dedication to creating products that turn memorable moments into collectibles. Upper Deck is home to the world's greatest athletes Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, LeBron James, Wayne Gretzky, Connor McDavid, Patrick Roy, Ben Simmons, Alexis Lafrenière and Quinton Byfield.

Learn more at www.upperdeckstore.com, www.UpperDeckBlog.com or follow us on Facebook (UDAuthenticated), Instagram (UpperDeckEnt and UpperDeckSports), Twitter (UpperDeckEnt, and YouTube (UDvids).

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upper-deck-signs-daniel-craig-to-autographed-collectibles-deal-301588910.html

SOURCE Upper Deck