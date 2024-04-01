|
01.04.2024 09:15:00
UPS Is Investing in AI and Driving Margin Growth, So Why Is the High-Yield Dividend Stock Selling Off?
United Parcel Service's (NYSE: UPS) stock price fell over 8% on March 26 as the market reacted negatively to the company's 2024 Investor and Analyst Day.The market didn't seem to be paying much attention to the part of the presentation that focused on how UPS embraces artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and machine learning to drive margin growth. It glossed over the report that UPS' Velocity facility in Kentucky has over 700 robots and can process over 350,000 packages per day. It didn't seem impressed that the company is automating and consolidating hubs across key regions like New York, Massachusetts, Texas, and more. The efforts outlined should drive efficiency and lead to margin growth.The market just wasn't impressed by the company's technological advancements. Instead, it put all its focus on some delivery data that went a long way to explaining why UPS' stock price is now hovering within 10% of a three-year low.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 460,00
|1,32%
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX geht etwas fester ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich an Gründonnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte am letzten Tag der verkürzten Handelswoche sich in der Nähe der Nulllinie.