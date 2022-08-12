|
12.08.2022 17:52:00
UPS PILOTS RATIFY TWO-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION
LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In voting that closed today, the Independent Pilots Association (IPA) announced that its members have overwhelmingly ratified a two-year pilot contract extension with United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS).
UPS pilots approved the agreement with 90.72% voting in favor with 97.1% of those eligible participating in the balloting. The short-term extension provides for contractual improvements in pilot compensation and retirement.
The new agreement extends the term of the pilot contract until September 1, 2025.
The IPA is the collective bargaining unit representing the more than 3,300 professional pilots who fly for United Parcel Service, the world's largest transportation company. The IPA is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ups-pilots-ratify-two-year-contract-extension-301605100.html
SOURCE Independent Pilots Association
