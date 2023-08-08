|
08.08.2023 12:41:55
UPS Q2 Results Down, Cuts FY23 View Below Market; Stock Down In Premarket
(RTTNews) - United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS), while announcing weak second-quarter results, on Tuesday trimmed fiscal 2023 forecast for revenue and adjusted operating margin.
In pre-market activity on the NYSE, UPS shares were losing around 5.6 percent to trade at $172.
UPS said the outlook update primarily reflects the volume impact from labor negotiations and the costs associated with the tentative agreement reached with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters on July 25.
UPS now expects full-year consolidated revenue to be about $93 billion. The company previously said it expected revenue to be at the low end of its earlier guided range, and to be around $97.0 billion.
On average, 29 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect revenues of $96.77 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Adjusted operating margin is now expected to be around 11.8 percent, while previous outlook was around 12.8 percent.
In its second quarter, net income was $2.08 billion or $2.42 per share. Adjusted net income was $2.19 billion or $2.54 per share, compared to $3.29 per share in 2022.
Consolidated operating profit fell 21.4 percent to $2.8 billion. Consolidated revenues of $22.1 billion was down 10.9 percent from $24.8 billion a year ago.
The Street expected earnings of $2.5 per share on revenues of $23.1 billion for the quarter.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)mehr Analysen
|09.08.23
|United Parcel Service Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.08.23
|United Parcel Service Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.08.23
|United Parcel Service Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.07.23
|United Parcel Service Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.07.23
|United Parcel Service Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|09.08.23
|United Parcel Service Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.08.23
|United Parcel Service Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.08.23
|United Parcel Service Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.07.23
|United Parcel Service Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.07.23
|United Parcel Service Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.06.23
|United Parcel Service Buy
|UBS AG
|15.06.23
|United Parcel Service Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.04.23
|United Parcel Service Buy
|UBS AG
|11.04.23
|United Parcel Service Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.03.23
|United Parcel Service Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.08.23
|United Parcel Service Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.08.23
|United Parcel Service Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.08.23
|United Parcel Service Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.07.23
|United Parcel Service Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.07.23
|United Parcel Service Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)
|165,22
|0,76%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: Wall Street beendet Handel fester -- ATX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Börsen in Asien schließen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich im Donnerstagshandel schwächer, während der deutsche Leitindex Gewinne verzeichnete. Am US-Aktienmarkt gab es eine positive Tendenz. An den asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag Pluszeichen.