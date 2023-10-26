|
26.10.2023 12:47:36
UPS Q3 Adj. Earnings Beat View; Cuts FY23 Outlook, Stock Down In Premarket
(RTTNews) - United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS), while announcing third-quarter results, on Thursday trimmed fiscal 2023 forecast again for revenue and adjusted operating margin primarily to reflect global macro-economic uncertainty.
In pre-market activity on the NYSE, UPS shares were losing around 2.5 percent to trade at $143.26.
The third -quarter net income was $1.13 billion or $1.31 per share. Adjusted net income was $1.35 billion or $1.57 per share, compared to $2.99 per share last year.
On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Consolidated revenues declined 12.8 percent to $21.06 billion from last year's $24.16 billion, with weakness in all segments. The Street was looking for revenues of $21.45 billion for the quarter.
Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, UPS now expects consolidated revenue to be between $91.3 billion and $92.3 billion and a consolidated adjusted operating margin of between 10.8% and 11.3%.
The company previously expected consolidated revenue to be about $93 billion and adjusted operating margin to be around 11.8 percent.
Analysts expect revenues of $92.76 billion for the year.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Nachrichten zu United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)mehr Analysen
|27.10.23
|United Parcel Service Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.10.23
|United Parcel Service Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.09.23
|United Parcel Service Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.09.23
|United Parcel Service Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.08.23
|United Parcel Service Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)
|127,48
|-3,80%
