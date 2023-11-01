UPS To Hire At Least 60K Season Staff Now To Meet Holiday Shipping Demand

(RTTNews) - United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS), a shipping and logistic company, said on Wednesday that it is planning to hire at least 60,000 of the 100,000 seasonal staff it needs for meeting the shipping rush of the holiday season during the weekend.

This Friday and Saturday, the company's annual UPS Brown Friday events will take place across the country.

The hiring will begin on November 3, with over 600 in-person and virtual events scheduled nationwide.

The company is filling full- and part-time seasonal roles-primarily package handlers, driver helpers, and seasonal support drivers.

Package car driver positions begin at $23 per hour, whereas package handler and most driver helper roles begin at $21 per hour.

Seasonal, as well as current UPS staff can also take advantage of the company's referral program. Employees can get $250 for each referred employee who meets eligibility requirements, the company said.