|
22.08.2022 13:09:00
UPS' Volume Is Going Down -- Here's Why That Makes the Stock a Buy Right Now
UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a business set to come out of a recession more robustly than when it entered it. That's not to say a recession won't hurt the company; after all, a slowdown in economic growth implies a slowing of growth in activity and, therefore, deliveries -- not good news. However, it does mean that UPS is an outstanding stock to buy should it get sold off in a market decline. It also means the stock is a super buy for long-term investors willing to ride out potential volatility. Here's why. The company's core U.S. domestic package business -- responsible for about 52% of income in 2022 -- is the "swing" factor in its results. UPS' transformational strategy is working, and its strategic approach is resulting in tangible improvements in its business. The heart of its transformation strategy is a focus on growing its business in some key end markets, including small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), healthcare, profitable expansion in business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce deliveries, and growth in highly profitable international markets. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|10,90
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX fällt deutlich -- DAX mit starken Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Am heimischen Markt geht es am Montag deutlich abwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startet mit starken Abschlägen in die neue Woche. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Montag überwiegend Verluste gemacht.