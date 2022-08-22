UPS' Volume Is Going Down -- Here's Why That Makes the Stock a Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a business set to come out of a recession more robustly than when it entered it. That's not to say a recession won't hurt the company; after all, a slowdown in economic growth implies a slowing of growth in activity and, therefore, deliveries -- not good news. However, it does mean that UPS is an outstanding stock to buy should it get sold off in a market decline. It also means the stock is a super buy for long-term investors willing to ride out potential volatility. Here's why. The company's core U.S. domestic package business -- responsible for about 52% of income in 2022 -- is the "swing" factor in its results. UPS' transformational strategy is working, and its strategic approach is resulting in tangible improvements in its business. The heart of its transformation strategy is a focus on growing its business in some key end markets, including small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), healthcare, profitable expansion in business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce deliveries, and growth in highly profitable international markets.