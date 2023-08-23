UPS Workers Approve New Five-year Labor Contract

(RTTNews) - UPS workers approved a new five-year labor contract, ending a standoff between the company and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

The Teamsters union, which represents 340,000 UPS workers, said that the 2023-2028 agreement include wage increases, Safety and health protections.

Under the new contract, existing full- and part-time UPS Teamsters will get $2.75 more per hour in 2023. Over the length of the contract, wage increases will total $7.50 per hour.

Existing part-timers will be raised to no less than $21 per hour immediately, and part-time seniority workers earning more under a market rate adjustment will still receive all new general wage increases.

General wage increases for part-time workers will be double the amount obtained in the previous UPS Teamsters contract — and existing part-time workers will receive a 48 percent average total wage increase over the next five years.

New part-time hires at UPS will start at $21 per hour and advance to $23 per hour.

Safety and health protections, including vehicle air conditioning and cargo ventilation. UPS will equip in-cab A/C in all larger delivery vehicles, sprinter vans, and package cars purchased after January 1, 2024. Two fans, heat exhaust shields, and air induction vents in the cargo compartments will be retrofitted into all cars.

All UPS Teamsters will receive Martin Luther King Day as a full holiday for the first time.

The creation of 7,500 new full-time Teamster jobs at UPS and the fulfillment of 22,500 open positions, establishing more opportunities through the life of the agreement for part-timers to transition to full-time work.