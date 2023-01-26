|
UPSHER-SMITH EXPANDS FLUOXETINE PRODUCT LINE TO INCLUDE AN ORAL SOLUTION
MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) today announced that it has expanded its fluoxetine product family with the launch of Fluoxetine Oral Solution, USP, 20 mg/5 mL. Upsher-Smith's product is a generic version of the product, Prozac® (fluoxetine) Oral Solution.*
The fluoxetine oral solution market had U.S. sales of approximately $14.2 million for the 12 months ending November 2022 according to IQVIA.
"We are very excited to lead this calendar year off with the launch of Fluoxetine Oral Solution," said Rich Fisher, President and COO, Upsher-Smith. "Upsher-Smith has many exciting things in store for 2023 including the opening of our world-class manufacturing facility in Maple Grove, MN, and a rich pipeline of high-quality generic products, positioning the Company for both near-term and future growth."
Product Information
Product
Strength
NDC #
Package Size
Fluoxetine Oral Solution, USP
20 mg/5 mL
0832-6032-12
120 mL bottle
For questions about ordering, please call Upsher-Smith at 1-800-654-2299.
WARNING: SUICIDAL THOUGHTS AND BEHAVIORS
Please refer to the full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning for Fluoxetine Oral Solution, USP here. You can also call 1-888-650-3789 to obtain a copy of the full Prescribing Information. You are encouraged to report suspected adverse reactions to Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC at 1-855-899-9180 or to the FDA by visiting http://www.fda.gov/medwatch.
About Upsher-Smith
Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. The company brings brands and generics to a wide array of customers, always backed by its attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.
*Prozac is a registered trademark of Eli Lilly and Company. Prozac® (fluoxetine) Oral Solution has been discontinued.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upsher-smith-expands-fluoxetine-product-line-to-include-an-oral-solution-301731671.html
SOURCE Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC
