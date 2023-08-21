|
21.08.2023 16:00:00
UPSHER-SMITH EXPANDS GENERICS PORTFOLIO WITH LAUNCH OF MESALAMINE EXTENDED-RELEASE CAPSULES, USP
MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) today announced the recent launch of Mesalamine Extended-Release Capsules, USP 375 mg. The mesalamine capsule market had U.S. sales of approximately $105 million for the 12 months ending June 2023 according to IQVIA. Upsher-Smith's Mesalamine Extended-Release Capsules are AB-rated to APRISO® (mesalamine) extended-release capsules.
Product Information
Product
Strength
NDC #
Package Size
Mesalamine Extended-Release Capsules, USP
375 mg
0832-6056-12
120-count bottle
For questions about ordering, please call Upsher-Smith at 1-800-654-2299.
Please refer to the full Prescribing Information for Mesalamine Extended-Release Capsules, USP here. You can also call 1-888-650-3789 to obtain a copy of the full Prescribing Information. You are encouraged to report suspected adverse reactions to Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC at 1-855-899-9180 or to the FDA by visiting http://www.fda.gov/medwatch.
About Upsher-Smith
Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. The company brings brands and generics to a wide array of customers, always backed by its attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.
*APRISO is a registered trademark of Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upsher-smith-expands-generics-portfolio-with-launch-of-mesalamine-extended-release-capsules-usp-301905569.html
SOURCE Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKurserholung dank Schnäppchenjägern: ATX und DAX gehen stärker aus dem Handel -- Wall Street schlussendlich gespalten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Die heimische sowie die deutsche Börse zeigten sich im Dienstagshandel fester. An der Wall Street war ein uneinheitlicher Handel zu beobachten. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag aufwärts.