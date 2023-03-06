|
UPSHER-SMITH LAUNCHES DICYCLOMINE HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS
MAPLE GROVE, Minn., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) today announced the launch of Dicyclomine Hydrochloride Tablets, USP 20 mg. This product launch is a result of Upsher-Smith's strategic partnership with CorePharma LLC, a leader in product development and manufacturing, and demonstrates Upsher-Smith's company-wide effort to grow its portfolio of products through strategic partnerships and product acquisitions.
The dicyclomine hydrochloride tablet market had U.S. sales of approximately $33 million for the 12 months ending March 2022 according to IQVIA.
Product Information
Product
Strength
NDC #
Package Size
Dicyclomine HCl Tablets, USP
20 mg
0832-6052-11
100-count bottle
Dicyclomine HCl Tablets, USP
20 mg
0832-6052-10
1000-count bottle
For questions about ordering, please call Upsher-Smith at 1-800-654-2299.
Please refer to full Prescribing Information for Dicyclomine Hydrochloride Tablets, USP here. You can also call 1-888-650-3789 to obtain a copy of the full Prescribing Information. You are encouraged to report suspected adverse reactions to Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC at 1-855-899-9180 or to the FDA by visiting http://www.fda.gov/medwatch.
About Upsher-Smith
Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. The company brings brands and generics to a wide array of customers, always backed by its attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.
