UPSHER-SMITH LAUNCHES DICYCLOMINE HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) today announced the launch of Dicyclomine Hydrochloride Tablets, USP 20 mg. This product launch is a result of Upsher-Smith's strategic partnership with CorePharma LLC, a leader in product development and manufacturing, and demonstrates Upsher-Smith's company-wide effort to grow its portfolio of products through strategic partnerships and product acquisitions. 

The dicyclomine hydrochloride tablet market had U.S. sales of approximately $33 million for the 12 months ending March 2022 according to IQVIA. 

Product Information

Product

Strength

NDC #

Package Size

Dicyclomine HCl Tablets, USP

20 mg

0832-6052-11

100-count bottle

Dicyclomine HCl Tablets, USP

20 mg

0832-6052-10

1000-count bottle

For questions about ordering, please call Upsher-Smith at 1-800-654-2299.

Please refer to full Prescribing Information for Dicyclomine Hydrochloride Tablets, USP here. You can also call 1-888-650-3789 to obtain a copy of the full Prescribing Information. You are encouraged to report suspected adverse reactions to Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC at 1-855-899-9180 or to the FDA by visiting http://www.fda.gov/medwatch.

About Upsher-Smith

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. The company brings brands and generics to a wide array of customers, always backed by its attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upsher-smith-launches-dicyclomine-hydrochloride-tablets-301763387.html

SOURCE Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC

