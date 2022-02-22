|
22.02.2022 13:05:00
Upstart, SoFi, LendingClub: Which Fintech has Leading Market Share?
Fintech companies fueled by money from Silicon Valley have stormed into the consumer lending space in recent years, using technology to offer consumers a sleeker user experience, faster decision times on loans, and faster funding. One lending product that fintech players have gotten particularly involved in is the unsecured personal loan, which is not secured by collateral. Lending decisions on these loans are made based on a borrower's creditworthiness.Some of the biggest players in this space are none other than popular fintech stocks like Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and LendingClub (NYSE: LC). Seeing as these stocks are all relatively popular in the stock market and all operating in a similar space, let's take a look at which one looks to have a leading market share in the unsecured personal loan market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!