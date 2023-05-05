|
05.05.2023 11:57:00
Upstart Faces Another Big Risk: The FDIC Is Watching Its Top Bank Partner
Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) has had a rough go of it ever since the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates more than a year ago. The artificial-intelligence-assisted lender's stock is down more than 85% over the past year.And now another big risk has emerged. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) recently announced that on March 8, it entered a consent order with the privately held Cross River Bank. Cross River helps a lot of fintech companies offer banking services from behind the scenes, and Upstart does a lot of business with Cross River.If Cross River has to pull back or limit its business with Upstart, that will exacerbate the challenges the company is already facing.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!