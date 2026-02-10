Upstart Holdings Aktie

Upstart Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QJL7 / ISIN: US91680M1071

10.02.2026 22:34:41

Upstart Holdings Swings To Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $18.6 million or $0.17 per share, compared to a net loss of $2.8 million or $0.03 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $296.1 million, compared to $219.0 million last year.

For the full-year 2026, Upstart expects revenue of approximately $1.4 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 21%.

For the 2025-2028 period, Upstart is targeting a total revenue growth rate of approximately 35% and a terminal adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 25%.

