Upstart Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QJL7 / ISIN: US91680M1071
|
10.02.2026 22:34:41
Upstart Holdings Swings To Q4 Profit
(RTTNews) - Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $18.6 million or $0.17 per share, compared to a net loss of $2.8 million or $0.03 per share last year.
Revenues for the quarter were $296.1 million, compared to $219.0 million last year.
For the full-year 2026, Upstart expects revenue of approximately $1.4 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 21%.
For the 2025-2028 period, Upstart is targeting a total revenue growth rate of approximately 35% and a terminal adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 25%.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Upstart Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|
09.02.26
|Ausblick: Upstart präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
26.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Upstart zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
23.01.26
|Why credit card upstart Brex is selling out to Big Plastic (Financial Times)
|
23.01.26
|Why credit card upstart Brex is selling out to Big Plastic (Financial Times)
|
31.12.25
|The upstart exchange drawing traders to the world’s best-performing stock market (Financial Times)
|
31.12.25