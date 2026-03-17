Upstart Holdings Aktie

Upstart Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QJL7 / ISIN: US91680M1071

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17.03.2026 14:10:39

Upstart Inks $1bln Forward-Flow Agreement With Eltura Capital, Aperture Investors

(RTTNews) - Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST), an artificial intelligence lending marketplace, Tuesday announced a forward flow agreement worth up to $1 billion of consumer loans originating from the company's platform, with Eltura Capital Management, an alternative investment manager, Aperture Investors, an alternative asset manager of Generali Investments, and co-investors.

The agreement consists of a 12-month forward flow arrangement and builds on an existing relationship between the parties, representing the first forward-flow arrangement of this scale between Upstart and the investor group, the AI lending firm said in a statement.

In pre-market activity, UPST shares were trading at $28.48, up 2.48% on the Nasdaq.

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