Upstart Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QJL7 / ISIN: US91680M1071
|
27.02.2026 14:59:15
Upstart Is Down 65% From Its 52-Week High. Should You Buy the Stock Now?
Lending disruptor Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) recently reported its first $1 billion revenue year ever, as well as solid profitability and excellent growth -- especially in its newer loan verticals. In this video, longtime Motley Fool analyst Matt Frankel discusses the latest results, and why investors might be approaching Upstart with caution right now.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Feb. 26, 2026. The video was published on Feb. 28, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
