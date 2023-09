Upstart Isn't the Bargain You Might Think

Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) have gotten knocked off their perch, plummeting over 90% from their peak in 2021. That plunge makes the AI-powered lending platform's current mid-$20 share price seem pretty cheap. However, just because Upstart 's stock price is down sharply doesn't mean it's now a bargain. While there's still a case for investing in Upstart stock, value-conscious investors might want to watch this stock from the sidelines.Upstart currently has a $2.3 billion market cap and $2.7 billion enterprise value. Both are well below the $30 billion valuation the AI lending platform enjoyed at its peak in 2021. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel