Upstart Holdings Aktie

Upstart Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QJL7 / ISIN: US91680M1071

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20.05.2026 00:00:00

Upstart Just Applied for a National Bank Charter After a Tough Quarter. Could That Change the AI Lending Story?

Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock has been humbled by years of middling performance amid a challenging macroeconomic backdrop. It has made some progress in recent quarters, but the market didn't embrace its latest quarterly earnings report. Headwinds remain, and the road back looks long and complicated.Management recently announced that it has applied for a bank charter. It sees that as an opportunity to lower funding costs and expand its business, and it envisions disrupting the banking industry as "the first bank built from the ground up on AI." Could this change its story and boost its stock?Upstart operates a credit evaluation platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to more accurately identify good borrowers than the traditional credit score, which it sees as limited. When investors first discovered Upstart, one of the attractive features was that it doesn't actually hold any of the debt that it helps underwrite; it sells the loans back to institutional investors. Low exposure to bad debt was a major plus.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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