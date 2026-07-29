Upstart Holdings Aktie

Upstart Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QJL7 / ISIN: US91680M1071

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29.07.2026 15:33:32

Upstart Signs $4 Bln Loan Sale Deal With Castlelake

(RTTNews) - AI lending platform Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) on Wednesday said that it has signed a $4 billion forward-flow agreement with investment firm Castlelake, L.P. to sell consumer loans originated through its platform.

Under the multi-year deal, funds managed by Castlelake have committed to buy up to $4 billion of consumer loans over the next 24 months. It is the largest forward-flow arrangement between the two companies to date, Upstart said.

Castlelake has purchased loans from Upstart since 2023. The firm, which focuses on asset-based private credit, said it has invested about $29 billion since 2015 in consumer and small-business loan originators.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Upstart are currently losing 1.30 percent, changing hands at $27.46.

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