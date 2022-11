Upstart Still Has a Lot to Prove

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) went from a hot stock in 2021 to a cautionary tale in 2022, and this week's earnings results didn't do a lot to improve the picture for investors. In the video below, Jason Hall and Travis Hoium discuss the company's third-quarter earnings report and what the company needs to prove to investors. *Stock prices used were the end-of-day prices of Nov. 8, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 9, 2022.Continue reading