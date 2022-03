Upstart Stock: 2 Key Numbers That Could Drive Future Gains

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Despite crashing 73% from its all-time high, Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) stock is still up about 440% from its initial public offering price of $20. The difference highlights just how far it initially soared; at one point, the stock had delivered a gain of 1,907%.There are plenty of fundamental reasons for Upstart's solid performance, including the fact that it's a profitable company, which sets it apart from many of its start-up peers in the tech sector. But here are two metrics even more critical to the stock's future returns.Upstart uses artificial intelligence to analyze more than 1,600 data points when a potential borrower is seeking a loan from a bank. Its capability towers over the traditional FICO credit scoring system, not just on breadth of analysis but also on speed. Upstart's algorithm is proven to deliver instant decisions 70% of the time, cutting out weeks of human-driven assessment.