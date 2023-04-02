|
Upstart Stock: 3 Reasons to Sell, 1 Reason to Buy
Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is one of the more notable disappointments of the 2022 bear market. Amid its dramatic reversal from massive growth to huge declines, its stock lost 97% of its value. The drop in the stock price also brought to light some management missteps and significant vulnerabilities.Nonetheless, Upstart's potential ability to spark industry transformation may help it draw interest despite the challenges. The question for investors is whether its industry influence outweighs significant issues with this company.Admittedly, the market has seen an unprecedented rise in interest rates as the federal funds rate rose from the 0% to 0.25% range in March 2020 to the 4.75% to 5% range today. The increased cost of borrowing has dampened demand across the board, and Upstart is not the only company in the lending business to suffer.Continue reading
