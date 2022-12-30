|
Upstart Stock: Bear vs. Bull
Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is likely one of the more frustrating growth stocks currently trading. Its AI-driven business model sent its stock higher in 2021 amid speculation that it could replace Fair Isaac Corporation's widely used FICO score.However, seeing a now-shrinking business, its stock has lost about 97% of its value. The question for investors is whether one key struggle the company faces can outweigh the promise of its credit-scoring model.One criticism of Upstart before interest rates rose was the lack of a stress test on its model. Now, with the rising-rate environment here, the model, and by extension, the company, have to prove themselves.Continue reading
