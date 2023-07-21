|
21.07.2023 14:24:00
Upstart Stock: Bear vs. Bull
To say that shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) have had a fantastic year would be understating things. The stock of the tech-enabled lending platform is up a whopping 319% in 2023 as of July 20, easily outpacing the Nasdaq Composite Index. Consequently, investors might want to hop onto the fintech's bandwagon in the hope of boosting their returns. But before this happens, it's smart to review the bear and the bull cases for the stock. Let's take a closer look. After a difficult several quarters, it's not hard to understand and appreciate the concerns that bears have about this business. Upstart's monster growth has come to a screeching halt, and its losses have soared.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
