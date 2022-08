Upstart Stock: Bull vs. Bear

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As a business, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is striving to revolutionize the world of consumer credit. As a stock, Upstart is striving to reverse a price plunge that has accelerated in 2022. The stock hit an all-time pricing high above $401 per share in October 2021, but it now trades in the $25 range -- representing a drop of roughly 94%. Much of that drop came in 2022 with the price down 83% since the start of the year.Has this beaten-down fintech stock fallen to pricing levels that investors should pounce on? Or are the wheels on the company's growth story falling off for good?Let's take a closer look at the bull and bear cases for Upstart, as well as what comes next for this formerly high-flying fintech stock.Continue reading