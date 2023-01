Upstart Stock: Bull vs. Bear

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The last year of trading has been brutal for financial technology (fintech) stocks, and few have had a rougher go of things than Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST). The company's share price has plummeted 91.5% over the last 12 months, and it's down approximately 97% from its peak. With macroeconomic challenges on the horizon potentially disrupting the company's business model, is the formerly high-flying fintech down for the count? Or is this a case where market overreaction has opened the door for patient investors to see strong returns on a recovery? Read on to see why two Motley Fool contributors disagree on what comes next for Upstart stock. Continue reading