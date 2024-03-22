|
22.03.2024 13:10:00
Upstart Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Can Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock make a comeback? After six consecutive quarters of falling revenue, investors are losing confidence in the fintech. The stock took some wild swings over the past few years, but it's down 36% in 2024. At this level, is Upstart stock a value trap or an incredible opportunity?Upstart gained a legion of fans when it debuted on the market in late 2020. It seemed like a no-brainer buy. The fintech company operates a credit evaluation platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to more accurately assess would-be borrowers' credit risk, resulting in higher rates of loan approvals without increased risk to the lender.Most lenders still use the traditional FICO credit score model, which hasn't changed much in decades. Upstart's technology can truly change the game and achieve better outcomes for both borrowers and lenders.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Upstart Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
21.02.24
|Hargreaves Lansdown: a former upstart targeted by new digital rivals (Financial Times)
|
21.02.24
|Hargreaves Lansdown: a former upstart targeted by new digital rivals (Financial Times)
|
12.02.24
|Ausblick: Upstart stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
29.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Upstart verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
05.12.23
|US gas upstart hits back at BP and Shell in export dispute (Financial Times)
|
05.12.23
|US gas upstart hits back at BP and Shell in export dispute (Financial Times)
|
06.11.23
|Ausblick: Upstart legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Upstart gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)