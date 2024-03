Upstart Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Can Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock make a comeback? After six consecutive quarters of falling revenue, investors are losing confidence in the fintech. The stock took some wild swings over the past few years, but it's down 36% in 2024. At this level, is Upstart stock a value trap or an incredible opportunity?Upstart gained a legion of fans when it debuted on the market in late 2020. It seemed like a no-brainer buy. The fintech company operates a credit evaluation platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to more accurately assess would-be borrowers' credit risk, resulting in higher rates of loan approvals without increased risk to the lender.Most lenders still use the traditional FICO credit score model, which hasn't changed much in decades. Upstart 's technology can truly change the game and achieve better outcomes for both borrowers and lenders.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel