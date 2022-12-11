|
11.12.2022 11:30:00
Upstart Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?
After capturing investors' hearts and wallets, Upstart Holdings shares (NASDAQ: UPST) now are down a breathtaking 88% in 2022, overturning its astronomical gains in 2021. It's on track to be one of the worst-performing stocks of the year.But the market can be fickle. Many of its biggest-ever gainers had some pretty awful years along the way. Believe it or not, Amazon stock lost 80% of its value in 2000 even as the S&P 500 only lost 10%. It continued to lose value in 2001 before it began to gain again.Based on historical trends, there's reason to be confident about the market's potential return to gains in 2023. But what about Upstart? Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!