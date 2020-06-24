Upstart's AI Lending Platform Expands to Auto Loans

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Upstart , a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, today announced support for auto loans as part of its consumer lending platform. With Upstart's new service, banks can offer refinance and purchase finance loans with a seamless digital experience, higher approvals, and potentially lower loss rates, all enabled by AI.

"Personal loans were the right first step for AI lending - now, we're expanding to auto," said Dave Girouard, co-founder and CEO of Upstart. "The days of randomly priced auto loans with confusing and laborious processes both for consumers and banks are nearing their end."

Upstart's new service eliminates the need for consumers to track down and enter their VIN or license plate number. Banks no longer need to manage detailed paperwork including title transfer, lien placement, or payoff of the borrower's existing loan (in the case of refinance).

Upstart's AI model for auto loans builds off its personal loan model, which has shown itself to be 5 times more predictive than FICO during the COVID-19 pandemic.* Upstart's auto model combines a time-delimited probability of default (or prepayment) with the vehicle's modeled residual value to generate a custom loan offer for each applicant. In addition, thanks to Upstart's seamless digital experience, banks can achieve Net Promoter Scores (NPS) scores far higher than published benchmarks for the largest banks. The Net Promoter Scores for our bank partners' current lending programs are approximately 80 compared with less than 30 NPS at top-tier banks.**

Features of Upstart's Auto Lending platform include:

Bank branded, mobile-friendly application that allows users to finish their application in one sitting

Seamless vehicle lookup via integration with DMV records without requiring VIN or license plate from applicants

Risk-based AI model prices customers within the bank's credit and vehicle policy resulting in higher approvals and lower losses

Automated fraud and verification of customer application information mean borrowers can finish their application in as little as 20 minutes

Integrated title management including placing and releasing liens plus transferring titles

Seamless disbursement of funds either to dealerships, the borrower, the prior lender (for refinance)

For more information, please visit: www.upstart.com/for-banks/auto-loans/

About Upstart

Upstart is a leading AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit with more than $6B in loans originated. By leveraging Upstart's AI platform, Upstart-powered banks can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates, while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first lending experience their customers demand. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and are fully automated. Upstart's patent-pending platform is the first to receive a no-action letter from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau related to fair lending. Upstart was founded by ex-Googlers in 2012 and is based in San Mateo, California and Columbus, Ohio.

*Based on an internal study by Upstart, see Upstart For Banks for more details.

**Based on a survey of loan applicants administered by a third party, see Upstart For Banks for more details.

