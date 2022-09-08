UpstartWorks Selected by Amazon to Connect Online Brands to Buy With Prime

UpstartWorks is one of only four companies selected to connect online brands to Buy With Prime

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UpstartWorks, an advanced e-commerce commercialization platform company for domestic and global brands, today announced it has been selected by Amazon to promote Buy With Prime. Buy With Prime allows consumers to purchase products directly from a brand's DTC Site. Brand's websites will display a link—a Buy With Prime button—with access to Amazon Prime member accounts. Upon purchase, Amazon will deliver the product complete with Prime Member benefits, including free shipping, tracking, and return options.

"This is a transformational moment in e-commerce and creates a tremendous opportunity for online merchants to increase their direct-to-consumer business," said Melonie Carnegie, CEO of UpstartWorks. "Buy With Prime provides incredible access to the 200 million-plus Amazon Prime subscribers and takes the Amazon platform beyond its marketplace footprint."

Amazon selected UpstartWorks based on its technical implementation expertise across multiple platforms, Robotics Process Automation (RPA) expertise, and deep understanding of Amazon and DTC integration requirements. One of only four companies licensed to connect brands with Buy With Prime, UpstartWorks leadership worked alongside Amazon for nearly two years to make the partnership a reality.

Buy with Prime will initially be available by invitation only for merchants using Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) and will roll out through 2022 as merchants are invited to participate, including those not selling on Amazon or using FBA.

UpstartWorks offers brands advanced logic-based, automation, and AI tools designed for e-commerce optimization through a single all-access portal. With e-commerce sales expected to skyrocket to $7.6 trillion by 2028, brands much have a bleeding edge technology to capture their market share.

"It's an exciting inflection point for UpstartWorks and its product company customers. We're eager to be a driver of this new era of e-commerce and help leading industrial product companies build meaningful, profitable tractions across all their e-commerce channels."

To learn more, visit Buy With Prime Partners

About UpstartWorks

UpstartWorks helps industrial brands establish, expand, and propel their presence on Amazon and other e-commerce marketplaces. UpstartWorks combines a suite of advanced technologies, paired with a deep understanding of marketplace dynamics, to optimize brands' e-commerce profitability. With a focus on industrial brands, UpstartWorks creates strategies designed for the commercial buyer, enabling brands to reach a more extensive customer set.

Contact:

Luke Sheffield

anthonyBarnum Public Relations

luke.sheffield@anthonybarnum.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upstartworks-selected-by-amazon-to-connect-online-brands-to-buy-with-prime-301619616.html

SOURCE UpstartWorks