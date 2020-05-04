++ Nur noch 9 Tage bis zum Bitcoin-Halving: Kurs explodiert und durchbricht 8.000 USD - Jetzt noch vor dem Halving handeln! ++-w-
04.05.2020 17:13:00

Upstream Adopts Stringent Health And Safety Steps At Nearly 800 Physical Therapy Clinics In 25 States

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Upstream Rehabilitation, one of the nation's largest physical therapy companies, announced today that it has adopted stringent health and safety steps in each of its nearly 800 outpatient clinics in 25 states.

Upstream Rehabilitation physical therapist Katie Abebe provides care to a patient using new PPE procedures the company has put in place in response to the COVID 19 Pandemic.

Birmingham-based Upstream Rehabilitation operates a family of 22 brands including BenchMark Physical Therapy, Drayer Physical Therapy Institute and SERC Physical Therapy.

The new guidelines, under the banner of "Clean, Safe & Ready," are part of Upstream's continued efforts to ensure patient safety in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Providing a safe and clean environment in our clinics has always been an essential part of Upstream's commitment to delivering industry-exceeding healthcare to our patients," said Dave Van Name, president and CEO of Upstream. "In this new environment, we're taking every precaution so that in-clinic patients can focus on their treatment with peace of mind."

Among the guidelines, Upstream clinics are:

  • Practicing hand hygiene in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines;
  • Cleaning and sanitizing all rooms, equipment, furniture and tools used between each patient session;
  • Screening all patients and staff each day for symptoms of COVID-19, including temporally scanning temperatures;
  • Requiring all staff members to wear a mask/face covering and encouraging patients to do the same;
  • Separating patients and staff with a clear plastic shield at check-in areas;
  • Permitting only patients in the waiting area; patient guests are asked to remain in their vehicles;
  • Practicing social-distance guidelines when not delivering hands-on care.

Van Name noted that additional safety measures and procedures would be adopted as required by individual states.

Meanwhile, for patients who are unable or unwilling to visit a clinic, Upstream offers telehealth, which allows patients to start or continue therapy from the comfort and safety of their homes via video conference.

Upstream operates physical and occupational therapy clinics in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. To learn more about Upstream Rehabilitation and its family of brands, visit urpt.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upstream-adopts-stringent-health-and-safety-steps-at-nearly-800-physical-therapy-clinics-in-25-states-301051972.html

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Angst vor neuem Handelskrieg: Dow schwächer -- ATX und DAX mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Hang Seng bricht ein - Shanghai und Tokio geschlossen
Der Dow Jones zeigt sich am Montag leichter. Am heimischen Markt und in Deutschland geht es zum Wochenstart klar nach unten. Zahlreiche Börsen in Asien waren am Montag wegen eines Feiertages weiterhin geschlossen. Gehandelt wurde in Hongkong, dort ging es kräftig abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB