Date 12 June 2023

Upward adjustment of expectations for 2023

Ringkjøbing Landbobank is upwardly adjusting its expectations for core earnings and net profit for 2023.

The expectations for core earnings are upwardly adjusted from the DKK 2,000 - 2,400 million range to the DKK 2,300 - 2,650 million range and the expectations for net profit for the year are upwardly adjusted from the DKK 1,400 - 1,800 million range to the DKK 1,700 - 2,000 million range.

The background to the upward adjustment is a continued satisfactory inflow of customers and a more positive development in the need for impairment charges than expected.

The interim report for the first half of 2023 will be published on 2 August 2023, as previously announced.





