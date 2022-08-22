Uranium Energy Closes UEX Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Uranium mining company Uranium Energy Corp. |(UEC) announced Monday that it has completed the acquisition of the remaining stake in UEX Corp., a Canadian uranium and cobalt exploration and development company, that it did not already own.

The company closed the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act. The Arrangement was approved at a special meeting of UEX securityholders held on August 15 and was subsequently approved by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on August 18.

Under the arrangement terms, UEX shareholders received 0.090 common shares of UEC for each UEX common share held.

UEC said it intends to submit applications to the Toronto Stock Exchange and to the applicable securities regulators to delist UEX's existing common shares and for UEX to cease to be a reporting issuer, respectively.

Amir Adnani, President and CEO, said, "There is an emerging trend by Western utilities to secure supplies from uranium projects in politically stable and proven jurisdictions, this is a strong fit with UEC's permitted, and production-ready U.S. ISR projects and extensive growth pipeline in Canada."